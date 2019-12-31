X

floq for iOS

Floq is a location based social engagement app that allows you to create and join live collective albums called Cliq's to share photos with people around you in a unique way. Any cliq you create or join will become an album that you can interact with at anytime even when it is no longer discoverable by others.

Imagine walking into a party, event, or rally and having instant access to all the shared pictures others have taken and shared.

Create, share, and experience...photo sharing the way it was meant to be.

