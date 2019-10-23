X

elcloud for Android

By TILON Free

Developer's Description

By TILON

"elcloud" is an application which provides you the same computing environment of your desktop PC.

You can use the service you applied on the website regardless of time or place via that application.

- You can use virtual desktop (with the latest version of the windows) on your Android smartphone, tablet PC, and other mobile devices.

- You can use Windows-based software on your mobile devices.

- You can use cloud storage, which is easy to save, delete, and edit files.

With elcloud, your mobile device turns into literally "portable PC".

Use your smart devices intelligently with elcloud!

