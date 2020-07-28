With this app you can easily control your smart Crown TV. This app work exactly like a normal infrared remote with almost all the basic buttons which are needed to completely control your TV.

How to use Crown TV Remote App:

You must point your phones IR blaster directly to the TV like the original IR TV remote.

(Normal range is between 3ft (0.91 m) to15ft in line of sight)

Some phones with power saving mode on or with less battery the IR signal is very weak(The range becomes less than 5ft (1.52 m))

Features of Crown TV Remote:

Almost All Buttons Added

Dark and Light Theme

Virtual Joystick To control easily

No Internet Connection Required

Free

Fast Movement

Number Pad Added

Supported devices:

Devices with IR blaster running on Android KitKat and newer are Supported to use this crown TV remote

*Note: The IR feature is required to send signals from your phone to the TV, just like a normal TV remote.

Disclaimer/Trademarks:

This app is completely made by me and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Crown or any other developers.

We're always excited to hear from you! If you have any feedback, questions, or concerns, about the app please email us at:

muskloft@gmail.com

