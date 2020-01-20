Its all you. Snap selfies with the flying camera that fits in your pocket. The C-Me flying camera and app are like having your own personal red carpet photographer on demand all day every day.

Find Me modepush one button to keep you center frame, no matter where your adventure takes you.

With burst and single shot settings for stills, plus video, and 360 panoramic shot settings available, its ready to capture the moment however and wherever you want. Plus, the app is intuitive and easy to use. One touch launches the drone and gets it in position for the perfect selfie. One touch brings it back in for a landing. Screen Gesture makes fine tuning your shot as easy as swiping left or right.

An interactive display tells you exactly how much space is left for photos and videos, keeps you up to date on your Wi-Fi and satellite access, and makes it easy to go straight to your gallery. Possibly best of all, this app lets you automatically upload pics and vids to multiple selectable social media platforms so you can focus on getting the next shot.

C-Me is the perfect companion for all your outdoor adventures and the C-Me App turns your smartphone into a hub thats half production studio, half command center. Whether its a selfie, a party, a wedding, or a night out, C-Me makes the memory.