The Blog Editor for CMS JOOMLA application allows the administrator to quickly and with minimal charges on the Internet traffic to see new messages, new registrations and edit a blog.With Blog Editor for CMS JOOMLA you have the opportunity to manage your MESSAGES and USERS.How it works:Blog Editor for CMS JOOMLA works using its own data communications protocol. It allows not to use the WordPress software core, significantly increases the speed of blogging and reduces the amount of the transmitted data.Blog Editor for CMS JOOMLA is a client-server application in which the structure and modes of operation are determined by the installed script. It allows the administrator to customize the application taking into account his preferences and needs.Blog Editor for CMS JOOMLA is connected via a specially designed module installed on your site. The installation of the module to your blog can be done automatically by Blog Editor for CMS JOOMLA using the built-in FTP client.Blog Editor for CMS JOOMLA includes the following sections:- Messages Management- User ManagementIn the section MESSAGES you can:- View the entire list of messages and information about the location- Perform a global search for Messages and Users- Allow the display of blog messages- Edit a Message- Delete a Message- Disable a Message- Mark a Message as SPAM- Quickly identify who posted a MessageIn the section Users you can:- Edit Users Rights- Disable a User- View contact information and write a message to a User- View all messages posted by a User