introducing an even easier way to bartaco. busy night? get in line wherever you are. craving take out? order bartaco to-go. thinking delivery? check for the option in your neighborhood.

inspired by a healthy, outdoor lifestyle, bartaco combines fresh, upscale street food with a coastal vibe in a relaxed environment.

the bartaco app features all the mobile ordering essentials with the added bonus of joining the waitlist if you plan to dine with us during peak hours.

features:

- skip calling ahead and join the waitlist from your phone. we'll share a countdown of the estimated time your table will be ready.

- order ahead and we'll have your bartaco fix ready when you arrive at our take out counter.

- find a bartaco near you with our location finder.

- connect with bartaco, experience #bartacolife on social media, provide feedback, and more.

