Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

abc vibrator app for women & girls very exciting for Android

By Aipxperts technolabs private limited Free

Developer's Description

By Aipxperts technolabs private limited

Tired want to feel love? You love vibration to touch your body ? Use this one for sure.

We providing simulated vibrating application. App will turn your phone into a strong vibration massager. Get relax and sleep with various sounds, music for meditation. It is very simple, easy to use with nice user interface.

Extremely vibration mode for girls and women.

Language support for few country.

Feel vibration lock and sleep mode . Must use it while you are stress and tired and make sure you enjoy love of Music with vibration

App will turn your on phone vibrator almost like a massage device handy. It is simulated application.

Place it where required and activate and ease into bliss.

Our offered vibrator pattern

Fast Pulse - very smooth to use light vibration

Full speed - driving crazy

Random pattern - combination of all different patterns

Slow and medium pulse - Use when you sleeping it will make you feel relax

Slow to fast - great one to experience

Heart beat - if you are in romantic mood

Bouncing ball - use it only if you like football - it will bounce you back ( fun type )

Rest pattern will keep it secret for you to experience ...

We offer more vibration than any other vibrator app

Vibration may vary depending on your mobile device strength, so we suggest to try each of them which can suite your body

***** We care for your privacy - App offers ************

1. Password Protection

Note: This application is like a fun app on the phone, it is only complementary solution, not a substitute like a actual device.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 3.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now