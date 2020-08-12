TOA (Theory of Acutes) is a mobile application of the Homoeopathy book 'Theory of Acutes' by Dr Prafull Vijayakar M.D.(Hom). Dr.Vijayakar is a well known classical Hahnnemannian Homoeopath practicing in Mumbai, India for the last 35 years.

He has started the Predictive school of Homoeopathy to promote right homoeopathy as given by Hahnnemann. He is known for his expertise in treating so called incurable cases. He has correlated all the allied life sciences with Homoeopathy and given a complete scientific reasoning and mathematical accuracy to Homoeopathy. He not only treats chronic cases but also the acute cases with ease with Homoeopathy as against the myth that Homoeopathy is meant only for the chronic cases.

In 'Theory of Acutes', he has given a simplified method to reach to the Similimum in acute cases by following the seven cardinal principles of homoeopathy.

The book is enriched with flow charts, tables, thumb rules, pointers and scientific explanation for easy and accurate prescription. User can use the flow chart of remedies in acute cases and reach the Similimum with ease and accuracy .

This mobile app has interesting features like Notepad with a readymade history format as mentioned in the book. Cases can be saved and shared. There is a provision to make your own notes which can be saved and shared as well.

In this mobile app one can also add his own remedy for his own references. The features provided in the app makes reading more interactive and interesting. It will serve as an invaluable handy tool either in your clinic or bedside of the patient.

Unique Features of this application -

- Systematically Designed Menu

- Easy to use flow chart of remedies

- Finding a Similimum is just on the finger tips

- Add new remedy

- Maintain personal & patient notes

- Share notes with your friends through email etc

- Ability to search for any remedy (e.g. to look for tarentula, just enter "tarentula")

- Quick view of remedy

- Manage your Favourite List

- Custom Settings (Allows you to change font style, size, color and more...)

- Excellent user interface with stylish Navigation includes both portrait & landscape mode (Zoom in / Zoom out) for better viewing.