'a barren wasteland' is interactive fiction, with controls to move in different directions. The game is a story with items, different paths and endings.

You are given controls to go in different directions across a fictional world. Different items can be obtained which will open up story elements at specific points. There are currently 3 possible endings with plans to expand the story.

The game is fairly brutal in terms of death, but you are given chances to save at any point and it is recommended you draw out a map to truly get every aspect of the story.