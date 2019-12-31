X

a barren wasteland for Android

By Magic & Wires $149.00

Developer's Description

By Magic & Wires

'a barren wasteland' is interactive fiction, with controls to move in different directions. The game is a story with items, different paths and endings.

You are given controls to go in different directions across a fictional world. Different items can be obtained which will open up story elements at specific points. There are currently 3 possible endings with plans to expand the story.

The game is fairly brutal in terms of death, but you are given chances to save at any point and it is recommended you draw out a map to truly get every aspect of the story.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Shadow Fight 3

Free
Step into the world of shadows at the time of changes.
Android
Shadow Fight 3

Angry Birds Epic

Free
Get ready for a bird-tastic FREE RPG adventure.
Android
Angry Birds Epic

Star Wars: KOTOR

$3.99
Master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic.
Android
Star Wars: KOTOR

Endless Frontier Saga 2 - Online Idle RPG Game

Free
Play endless games of fantasy RPG action with online PvP matches, offline RPG guild wars and more.
Android
Endless Frontier Saga 2 - Online Idle RPG Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping