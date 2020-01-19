A surgical instrument is a specially designed tool or device for performing specific actions or carrying out desired effects during a surgery or operation, such as modifying biological tissue, or to provide access for viewing it. Over time, many different kinds of surgical instruments and tools have been invented. Some surgical instruments are designed for general use in surgery, while others are designed for a specific procedure or surgery. Accordingly, the nomenclature of surgical instruments follows certain patterns, such as a description of the action it performs (for example, scalpel, hemostat), the name of its inventor(s) (for example, the Kocher forceps), or a compound scientific name related to the kind of surgery (for example, a tracheotome is a tool used to perform a tracheotomy).

This Medical and surgical instruments app will help you know the basic medical and surgical tools used in all medical fields.

It contain the following parts.

Cardiovascular

Dental

Diagnostic instruments

ENT

General surgery

Gynecology

Imaging instruments

Laboratory

Opthalmic

Orthopedic

Physiotherapy

Rectal

Hospital Equipments.

This App will of helpful to STUDENTS.