Food & Beverage Dictionary for Android

By Doan Van Dao Free

Developer's Description

By Doan Van Dao

Actually, this is a Food and Beverage Glossary. It contains over 5500 terms with their meaning, recipes in over the world, suitable for who are working in Food and Beverage or beginner/professional chefs. It's supported by Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) or above, That means, you can use this on your Android devices (smart phones, tablets). Most of Pics and Recipes are collected on internet source. You can use this as researching purposes. This is not a teaching cook-book, but suitable as a pocket dictionary. After installing, you can use, share installing file with your friends without internet connection (It will as you going to setting your device), or online (sharing the link to Google play store).

It is still a developing version. So I need your support or ideas to improve App going better. Thanks. Chef: DAO DOAN.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
