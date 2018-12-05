New year 2019 live wallpaper for all those who love fireworks and bright backgrounds.

You can also set all the backgrounds you see in 2019 live wallpaper as normal phone wallpapers.

How do I enable it?

- This is very easy. Run the app and just press "Apply" button and on the next page click "Set Wallpaper". New year 2019 live wallpaper has been activated.

- Or if the above doesn't work you can also try to do this: Home -> Menu -> Wallpapers -> Live Wallpapers -> Select New year 2019 live wallpaper

What can it do?

- You can change the color of the wallpaper by selecting one under "2. Select Background"

- Fully optimized app to run on almost all android devices and to keep the image original.

- It's new and hd.

- High quality fireworks live wallpapers.

- New year 2019 live wallpaper is suited for everyone and free to use.

After applying New year 2019 live wallpaper your home page wallpaper will change with the desired background.

This app contains beautiful images with fireworks and glittery animations.It has hd wallpapers in bright colors! Enjoy!