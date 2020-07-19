zumba blast deluxe revenge is a new and amazing puzzle game!

Your goal is simple:Shoot to match 3 or more same colored marbles.

Clear all the marbles before they are absorbed by mysterious cave.

Have fun in this puzzle adventure!

How to play zumba blast deluxe revenge:

1. Tap to shoot balls

2. Match 3 or more same marbles to eliminate them. Destroy all the marble lines in the chain before it hits the end.

3. Tap on the transmitter can swapping the current ball and the next ball.

4. Make combos to create chain reactions and earn higher scores

5.Use props to make the game easy.

Features of zumba blast deluxe revenge:

Easy to learn but difficult to master the game.

Many secret maps to make the game more addictive.

Two game modes and 500+ challenging levels.

Back, Stop, Bombs and more interesting props you should learn from game.

Stunning special effects and soundtracks

Amazing game graphics

Thanks every game players! Any suggestion is welcome with zumba blast deluxe revenge!