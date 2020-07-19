Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

zumba blast deluxe revenge for Android

By funny games studio Free

Developer's Description

By funny games studio

zumba blast deluxe revenge is a new and amazing puzzle game!

Your goal is simple:Shoot to match 3 or more same colored marbles.

Clear all the marbles before they are absorbed by mysterious cave.

Have fun in this puzzle adventure!

How to play zumba blast deluxe revenge:

1. Tap to shoot balls

2. Match 3 or more same marbles to eliminate them. Destroy all the marble lines in the chain before it hits the end.

3. Tap on the transmitter can swapping the current ball and the next ball.

4. Make combos to create chain reactions and earn higher scores

5.Use props to make the game easy.

Features of zumba blast deluxe revenge:

Easy to learn but difficult to master the game.

Many secret maps to make the game more addictive.

Two game modes and 500+ challenging levels.

Back, Stop, Bombs and more interesting props you should learn from game.

Stunning special effects and soundtracks

Amazing game graphics

Thanks every game players! Any suggestion is welcome with zumba blast deluxe revenge!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release July 19, 2020
Date Added July 19, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now