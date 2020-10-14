Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

zoom camera long distance for Android

By equalizer & volume booster tools Free

Developer's Description

By equalizer & volume booster tools

welcome the new generation of zoom app for android, this app is best camera app for android, download camera for mobile and change the way you take pictures

are you looking to take high-quality pictures and be able to zoom like a pro with just your Android Phone? and never need again to ask or by the latest generation phones or cameras? this is the door open to a new era of "zoom camera for Android" that you can now have and enjoy.

this camera app is by far the biggest work we have ever come through for androids, zoom camera long distance is now going to renovate your gallery with the newest technology, our pictures will look more professional if not the highest quality ever.

this app is the newest of its kind freshly published, don't miss your chance it is still free and once installed it is yours and you can enjoy it for life.

zoom camera long distance is ready to take your pictures to the next level, no more dirty dark and unclear pictures on your social media profiles, this is the boost you have been looking for to get that sharpness and clarity.

Features:

* incredible zooming power

* very strong and clear focus

* stay sharp even when focused on the limit

* Option to auto-stabilize

* Video recording

* maneuverable remote controls

* Disable shutter sound.

* manual iso.

* manual exposure.

* Aperture Option.

* Exposure compensation and ISO

* Burst mode interval

* grids and cropping.

* GPS location tagging (geotagging optional)

* Apply date and timestamp, location coordinates, and custom text to photos; store date/time and location as video subtitles (.SRT).

* selfie camera.

* external microphones.

* Configurable volume keys.

* Optimise GUI for left or right-handed users.

* Zoom via multi-touch gesture and single-touch control.

* possibility to lock the orientation to portrait or landscape for photo or video.

* Choose where to save folder (Storage Access Framework).

We are sure you gonna love this zoom camera long distance after you give it a try, so what are you waiting for...

Download your copy of "zoom camera long distance" Now and try to shot better than anyone else!

don't forget rating us 5 stars! we would be very grateful and motivated to innovate even more.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Free
Make and remix pictures into collages and memes.
Android
PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Snapseed

Free
Enhance, transform, and share your photos easily.
Android
Snapseed

Photo Editor Pro

Free
Edit your photos on the go.
Android
Photo Editor Pro

LINE Camera - Photo editor

Free
Make your photos fun & attractived.
Android
LINE Camera - Photo editor

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now