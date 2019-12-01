The latest, improved yes app is here lets you manage your yes mobile accounts and discover yes deals in store. You can access your account anytime and anywhere. Everything is only a tap away. The best part? Yes, we don't charge internet fee when you use the app. Give it a try!

Check your account balance, view and manage internet usage and more. Main features of the app are:

Track your usage: See your remaining balance, including the amount of internet you have left, all at a glance

Top up anywhere: Buy top ups and other internet packages from wherever you are

Promotions and deals: Check out new promotions and deals available through the app and in our yes hub

E-hub - View and buy devices through our e-hub

Location finder use our Find yes hub feature to bring you to our nearest store

For more information, please visit www.yes.com.kh or contact yes care at 1800 or 0189800800. Thank you for saying yes.