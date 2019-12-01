X

yes seatel for iOS

By SOUTH EAST ASIA TELECOM GROUP Free

Developer's Description

By SOUTH EAST ASIA TELECOM GROUP

The latest, improved yes app is here lets you manage your yes mobile accounts and discover yes deals in store. You can access your account anytime and anywhere. Everything is only a tap away. The best part? Yes, we don't charge internet fee when you use the app. Give it a try!

Check your account balance, view and manage internet usage and more. Main features of the app are:

Track your usage: See your remaining balance, including the amount of internet you have left, all at a glance

Top up anywhere: Buy top ups and other internet packages from wherever you are

Promotions and deals: Check out new promotions and deals available through the app and in our yes hub

E-hub - View and buy devices through our e-hub

Location finder use our Find yes hub feature to bring you to our nearest store

For more information, please visit www.yes.com.kh or contact yes care at 1800 or 0189800800. Thank you for saying yes.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.60

General

Release December 1, 2019
Date Added December 1, 2019
Version 2.2.60

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11-inch), iPad Pro (11-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Popularity

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping