wwe wrestlers names quiz game

Its a simple trivia game allows you to guess every wrestler appears in the sequential pictures .

Your task is to know the wrestler from his own picture and find his real name , his popular name or to find his ring name in general

Ring name : (Ring names developed as a way to allow wrestling performers to hide their true identities from the wrestling fanbase , or because the wrestler or the management consider the athlete's real name unattractive, dull, difficult to pronounce or spell, amusing for the wrong reasons, or projecting the wrong image. Since the advent of the Internet, it is now relatively easy to discover the real name of a wrestler, but it was far more difficult in the past .

Some examples of ring names are : Michael Shawn Hickenbottom becoming Shawn Michaels, Roderick George Toombs becoming "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Michael Sean Coulthard becoming Michael Cole, Dwayne Johnson becoming The Rock and Chris Irvine becoming Chris Jericho. ) . ( wikipedia )

context of the game and coin distribution :

there are 108 levels within 108 of the most famous wrestlers

New users will receive 2500 coin

For correct answer you will receive 100 coins

use the hint tools :

Hint "Expose a letter" will cost 1500 coin

Hint "Remove letters" will cost 1500 coin

Hint "Solve the question" will cost 3000 coin

if you use ( post / tweet ) you will receive 2500 free coins

New post / tweet for coins will be available after 24 hours

remember , This game represents a real challenge for you to know the level of your interest to the World Wrestling Entertainment WWE in all time ( raw , smackdown , nxt )

so , try to d'not using any kind of hints tools available and if you reach the last level in the game without errors , please , share your experience with your friends

thank you , enjoy and be the champion

// focusgames //