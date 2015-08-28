X

Wowooh helps to meet and chat with new people nearby and worldwide who are eager to chat with you. It's fun, efficient and free. Wowooh helps to meet and chat with new people nearby and worldwide who are eager to chat with you. It's fun, efficient and free.Join millions of people now and make new friends instantly. Its the preferred flirt, chat and date app for all adults. all nationalities, all backgrounds EVERYONE!It's friendly to all nationalities, all sexual orientation, all backgrounds, all ethnicities, ie., everyone. Comparing with Lovoo, Badoo, eHarmony, Skout, Twoo, Match and Facebook, Wowooh is more efficient to find the right people by providing a special ice breaking tool 'secret question'.--DiscoveryFind the people nearby who caths your eyes, check the profiles, voice introductions and photos. To get more attraction, you get chance to put yourself to the top of the wall by choosing "focus me".--TravelSearch and choose the city you like, this helps to find people there, you can chat with them and even plan a date with who you like according your travel schedule.--WowCome across easily with interesting people in the tadpole game and start an intimate conversation. --ChatsExcept for text and emoji, you can share secrets with each other by sending random questions, and send private photos as well. To protect your privacy, the photo will be automatically destroyed after your friends checked it.--MineManage all your connections, upload pictures and get notified with the information you concerned in your community. Moreover, you can easily to send your WowoohID to invite your friends to join in or search and follow otheres by WowoohID or name.--VIP membershipGet social privilege features by upgrading to our VIP membership at only 15USD/month. As a VIP member, you can check profiles and send/receive messages freely without any limitation. Note: VIP membership subscription will auto-renew every 30 days, if you want to stop subscription, please cancel it in iTunes, or you may be charged every month.--Wowooh coinsYou can show your respect by sending gifts and to get more attractions by putting yourself to the social focus, and these can be reached via Wowooh coins.There're many easy ways to get free coins through the in app engagement, and also you can purchase it.--Terms and privacy policyYou agree with our terms and privacy policy by registering an account in Wowooh.For details, please refer to:http://www.wowooh.com/en-user-term.html and http://www.wowooh.com/en-POLICY.html--VIP membership termsYou agree with our VIP service terms by purchasing VIP membership in our app.For details, please refer to: http://www.wowooh.com/en-vip-service.html and http://www.wowooh.com/en-renewal.htmlAny suggestion, you are welcome to follow the facebook page of Wowooh app:https://www.facebook.com/wowoohfans

1. Fixed the gender issue for new users logged in with Facebook.2. Directly share "Secret Question" with people met in Wow by free.3. Fixed the blank in photo wall of "Discovery".4. Add country & city to member's location information.5. Optimized the user experience for "Secret Question".6. Fixed other bugs and optimized some processes.

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added August 28, 2015
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipad23g, iphone4s, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, ipadmini4g

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
