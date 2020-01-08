"Carving or engraving is a decorative picture with a concave portion (kruwikan) and a convex section (bulldozer) that form a beautiful picture. This understanding is developed to be known as the sculpture is the art of forming images on wood, stone, or other materials.

The artwork is very diverse in form and technique. One of the artworks are quite complex is carved.

This app displays several works of art that comes from the spectacular wood carvings such as painted."

Hopefully this app useful to you.

thank you