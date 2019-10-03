witch magic shooter

awesome and addictive puzzles

witch pop bubble, classic bubble magic shooter game in magical adventure.

Adventure across a fun game bubble world, burst all magical bubbles.

Train your brain and get in on the puzzle game action as you shoot in magical bubbles.

Follow the witch step to explore this magic world. Try your best to use special booster bubbles if you want pass some tricky levels

Swap and match three or more bubbles to gain points. Rescue cats before you run out of moves! Aim, shoot bubbles and match colors to crush your way to victory! Unlock these exciting and challenging levels. The levels seem easy, come and win 3 stars. Use shooting line and boosters to get a higher score.

Help the cute little witch and be the hero of this amazing game.

Exciting Feature

Match three or more cute and lovely bubbles to complete level!

Match as much as you can before you run out of move!

Easy to play, but challenge to master!

Over 600 magical levels and challenges for endless fun!

Unlock different powerful items and boosters to help you get a high score!