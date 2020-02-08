We provide sales/offers for several categories like (Cafe & Restaurants Fashion Entertainments Beauty&Health Special services )

Win-Win will help you save more than 30000 EGP.

Win-Win App provides you with services in Cairo & Alexandria, EG in addition to a large package of hotels in Sharm El-Sheikh & Hurghada, EG.

Competitive Advantage:

o We are a discounts application that is totally based on technology instead of coupons and cards.

o Offers:

1. Buy 1 Get 1, twice to try new places with 50% OFF.

2. 25 35% OFF, limited for groups of friends or family.

3. 10 20% OFF, an unlimited whole year to benefit from anywhere you prefer to visit quite often.

o App:

2. You can choose your offer as wanted.

3. You can benefit from the new places that been added to the app.

We contract with new places continuously over the year.

Our goal is to reach a Win-Win situation between Customers & Brands.

How to use Win-Win Application?

1. Download the Win-Win application.

2. Order our activation ID.

3. Activate your App.

4. Choose your offer and confirm it from your App.

5. Get your offer by viewing your ID to the selected brand.

6. Everyone in your family can use offers in your App by using your ID.