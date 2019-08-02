X

wifi security protection network security arp for Android

By smarteazyapps Free

Developer's Description

By smarteazyapps

wifi security protection arp anti-static spoofs attacks network security arp

the uses of the security app is unlimited as hackers can have unlimited possiblities if they get access, this also can be usefull if you are used to connect to public free wifi like in coffe shops or hotels

the app can protect you from

arp spoofing and poisoning:the aim is to associate the attacker's MAC address with the IP address of another host, such as the default gateway, causing any traffic meant for that IP address to be sent to the attacker instead.

session hijaking, this is used to gain unauthorized access to information or services in the victims system.

wifi kill

stealing you private cookies: cookies are basically pieces of data that websites store on your device and by having access the attacker can easily see your personal info like passwords and credit cards info

spoofing of network traffic

discover our app and many customization settings plus if you have superuser you can static gateway address to fully secure your wifi connection from attacks

Easily Create a Wifi Access Points to share 3g 4G lte connection with other devices

3e57db0491

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.09

General

Release August 2, 2019
Date Added August 2, 2019
Version 1.09

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 6
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping