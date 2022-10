Developer's Description By VitaWater

This app will empower your waterwell smart-bottle with the following abilities: Fill credits: Add extra credits when the pre-filled credits run out. Pay per phone bill or VISA through nets.no for maximum convenience and security. Find dispensers: Find nearest dispenser using the navigation on your phone to get there. Lock: In case you have lost your bottle, it can be locked to prevent abuse.In 2010, waterwell launched with a mission to rid the world of plastic bottles. With your continued support, we are doing just that! Every day, one waterwell smart-bottle at a time.Disclaimer: Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.For more information, please check out the official about page for the app: http://waterwell.no/how-to-use-the-concept/the-app/