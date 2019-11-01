Its time to flip some water bottle now! Flip a partially Full water bottle, land it upright to score, and hop up an endless series of platforms. Can you make the most INSANE bottle flip games trick shots in this game? just Flip the bottle to Extreme Victory!

The goal Of Water Bottle Flip Challenge? is very simple, flip the bottle in the air and land it upright, then youll score some bottle crusher. Become the master of flip NOW!

The bottle flip challenge game also includes Endless stages with different backgrounds to play, you can choose the one you like in every game.

Lets flipping bottle now! Share and compare your scores with friends and others on the online global scoreboard. Have fun with this bottle Flippy and share your score with your friends!

Features of Water Bottles Flip Challenge

-No internet connection is needed, and it's completly free.

-Extremely INSANE and addictive

-Realistic water bottle flip physics

-Most Extreme bottle flip Game Ever

-Collect all bottles

-Add 8 styles of bottle for bottle flip

-Most Extreme flip Game Ever

-Level Based and Endless Modes!

HOW TO play

- select your favourite from bottles

- Calculate the angle and strength, and then slide screen to flip bottle.

- Try to land it correctly all times you can and Avoid failings

- Earn coins and unlock lots of new bottles

simply Let the bottle flip from one table to the next! Do it as many times in a row as you can!

Flippy water bottle is the most INSANE bottle flip challenge on Google Play. Have fun with this bottle flip challenge and share your score with your friends!

Please send us an email if you have any suggestions on how to improve bottle Flippy games