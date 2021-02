warZone2 is a top down multiplayer lan game and is made using Godot engine by a solo developer.

This game is heavily inspired by counter strike and CS2D and currently has : -

-4 player skins.

-15 weapons.

-2 levels.

More content will be added in coming update.

This is an open source project - source https://github.com/superRaptor911/WarZone_2