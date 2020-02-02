**Note: This is a game and is not affiliated with "Frozen"

But inspired by Disney's Frozen

There is a war that you have to finish All levels and you save Elsa

Elsa is stolen in the frozen land and Sven wants to rescue her

You have the task of directing sven to save Elsa from the enemies.

Sven and Kristoff do their best to destroy all enemies, so you have control over them, and guide them to success.

They try to save Elsa, But to do so, they have to go through many obstacles and steps and destroy enemy soldiers.

There are snow-monster at each stage that prevent them from reaching the end of the stage

And they have to defeat him, too

This is a Action & Adventure game and War on frozen land that has been downloaded for millions of times and its versions will be released as often.

This is Frozen war and Kristoff shooter who shoot to soldiers

And olaf dances with the music

And this game is on the Top New Games table

Sven and Kristoff have to go through forests and fires to get to the end of the stage

So that it can successfully complete the process

You guide them in the right direction

Shooting Soldiers will cause a loss in points in the game

Fighting the Marshmallow snow-monster is another challenge

Frozen is a Free game and fun.

Sven can collect Gems and get 1000 points with each Gem

Game features include:

shooting

Precise goal

High focus

Game addiction for gamer

The more you go to the higher LEVELS , the more difficult the game gets

*** Has the cheapest in-app payment

Do not worry about in-app payments

This game is very low cost

In this game there is only one in-app payment

that is also optional

So play safely and enjoy the game

**** Merry Christmas

