Look up stocks, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, forex, executives, and the financial markets in general in a single investing app.

Portfolio tracking

Track stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and cryptocurrencies in your portfolios. Dividends reinvestments (DRIP) and stock splits are tracked automatically.

Personalized notifications

Get notified about events happening with your stocks. Get notifications about price and volume increases, unusual news coverage, upcoming ex-dividend dates, earnings calls, call transcripts, and many more.

Real-time news

Instantly access stock news stories relevant to the financial markets and specific companies. Check the charts to see the effect of SEC filings and press releases.

Alerts

Never miss an event thanks to timely alerts based on fundamental and technical indicators. Set up stock alerts to notify you when the stock price approaches the 200-day SMA price or the RSI nears oversold territory. The same applies to crypto alerts. Receive an alert when the coins market cap or RSI reaches a limit.

Analyst recommendations

Get the latest target estimates and watch how analyst ratings upgrade or downgrade their recommendations over time.

Performance comparison

See how the most popular stock tickers such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA), General Electric (GE), Bank of America (BAC), Disney (DIS), AMD (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (PYPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alibaba (BABA), Alphabet GOOGL, Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA) are performing compared to each other. You can compare any stocks listed on the stock exchanges at NYSE, NASDAQ, London Stock Exchange, XETRA, Canadian TSX, and more.

Benchmark stocks performance to the S&P500 index and other US and world indices.

Advanced features

Analyze SEC filings

Save time reading through SEC filings and call transcripts with a smart search and annotation management.

Screen stocks and crypto

Filter stocks and cryptocurrencies based on any number of criteria. These include industry classification, valuation, dividend returns, financial performance, and technicals.

Track insider trades

View and analyze the information from every Form 4 filed with the SEC. Track what Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos do with their shares.