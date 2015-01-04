X

waichinese for iOS

By WaiChinese Free

Developer's Description

By WaiChinese
WaiChinese is a Chinese intonation visualizer, designed to help students speak better Chinese. Record your spoken Chinese and see the shape of your spoken tone in real-time. Replay your recording and compare with a native speaker. Then submit your recordings to a teacher for human evaluation of your tones and pronunciation. Receive corrections and learn Chinese speaking fast.Students can submit lessons to their own teacher or have the submissions evaluated by one of WaiChinese's expert teachers. WaiChinese teachers will respond with a grade and comment within 24 hours of submission.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.2.1

Notes on UI clean up:- Play recorded audio by tapping the tone graph.- Your gradebook is now in the user-menu, connected to your profile picture in top right corner. The gradebook will appear there after a particularlesson has been graded by your teacher.Features:Silence detection. Recording ends automatically once you stop speaking. Unlimited recording length. Speak for as long as you like!Improved UI and graphics

General

Release June 22, 2016
Date Added January 4, 2015
Version 0.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone3gs, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 12
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Peak - Brain Training

Free
It's time to play smarter and feel sharper with Peak, the app that was chosen as Best App 2014 in over 24 countries around the world.
iOS
Peak - Brain Training

Elevate - Brain Training and Games

Free
Elevate was selected by Apple as App of the Year.
iOS
Elevate - Brain Training and Games

Turnitin Feedback Studio

Free
Give and get feedback on the go.
iOS
Turnitin Feedback Studio

NaturalReader Text to Speech

Free
NaturalReader is text-to-speech app that reads webpages, documents, and eBooks aloud to you with our quality, natural-sounding voices.
iOS
NaturalReader Text to Speech

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping