WaiChinese is a Chinese intonation visualizer, designed to help students speak better Chinese. Record your spoken Chinese and see the shape of your spoken tone in real-time. Replay your recording and compare with a native speaker. Then submit your recordings to a teacher for human evaluation of your tones and pronunciation. Receive corrections and learn Chinese speaking fast.Students can submit lessons to their own teacher or have the submissions evaluated by one of WaiChinese's expert teachers. WaiChinese teachers will respond with a grade and comment within 24 hours of submission.