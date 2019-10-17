X

volleyball technique for Android

By salwadeveloper Free

Developer's Description

By salwadeveloper

Volleyball Game is a game created by William G. Morgan in 1895 with the name Minitonette which is now known as Volley Ball. Volleyball games alone can be played in indoor or outdoor fields with a size of 18 9 meters with a net for men 2.43 meters and a daughter of 2.24 meters.

This game is a game that is quite difficult to play by ordinary people, because to learn this game we usually have to resist the pain to punch and we also have to learn techniques from games that cannot be done in a short time. Before you learn other techniques, to become a professional you must learn the basic techniques of volleyball.

The basic technique of Volleyball Games is divided into 4, namely Block, Service, Smash or Spike and Passing, where all these techniques must be mastered by all volleyball players. Which will be more highlighted according to the position of the player, such as toser you must be proficient in giving feedback or passing to players who will do the smash. The following is an explanation of each movement.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.0

General

Release October 17, 2019
Date Added October 17, 2019
Version 8.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping