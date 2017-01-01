X

voice recorder for Android

By coconut studio Free

By coconut studio
voice recordervoice recorder, audio recorderbest recorder for sound recording with high qualityvoice recorder application is totally free. It is simple and easy to use. You can reliably record your meetings, personal notes, speeches, lectures, songs. There is no time limits. This application can record most of your sound and voice. You can record a business meeting, a lecture, an interview. This app is a best choice. Other names which you can call it: voice recorder, audio recorder, sound recorder. Features: 1. record voice with high quality2. simple user interface, easy to use. 3. Supported operations in this Version- Recording with high quality. Format file: mp3, ogg- Play, pause, stop audio file. Send/Share your recording. Delete your recording right from the app. Save the recording file. live audio spectrum analyzer- mp3 encoding with adjustable sample rate (8-44 kHz) - recording in background (even when display is off) - microphone gain calibration tool- save/pause/resume/cancel recording process control- easy to use recordings list- send/share a recording via email, sms, mms, facebook, whatsapp, dropbox, etc. not support call recorderHope you love this application.

Release January 1, 2017
Date Added January 1, 2017
Version 2.1.3321

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements None

Total Downloads 63
Downloads Last Week 0
