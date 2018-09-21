One of the best voice changer app

Fast, convenient, easy to use

Outstanding functions:

$ Record audio and apply effect on it.

$ Open an audio and apply effect on it.

$ View, edit the saved audios.

$ Share the saved audios to your friends via bluetooth, or social networks like Facebook.

$ Record and change your voice Directly

$ Smart microphone for karaoke, turn on it and you can hear your voice

$ Lossless quality

It provides the following effects:

Normal

robot(The best and authentic robotic effect among all voice change apps)

Church

Fan

Chipmunk

Child

Old man

Martian

Chorus

Telephone

Underwater

Twisted tongue

Duck

Creepy movie

Devil

Big robot

Small robot

Alien

Giant

Bee

Foreigner

Nervous

Drunk

Valley

Big Alien

Hoarse

You can also apply the listed effects for multiple times to generate tons of different effects for your voices.