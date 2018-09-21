One of the best voice changer app
Fast, convenient, easy to use
Outstanding functions:
$ Record audio and apply effect on it.
$ Open an audio and apply effect on it.
$ View, edit the saved audios.
$ Share the saved audios to your friends via bluetooth, or social networks like Facebook.
$ Record and change your voice Directly
$ Smart microphone for karaoke, turn on it and you can hear your voice
$ Lossless quality
It provides the following effects:
Normal
robot(The best and authentic robotic effect among all voice change apps)
Church
Fan
Chipmunk
Child
Old man
Martian
Chorus
Telephone
Underwater
Twisted tongue
Duck
Creepy movie
Devil
Big robot
Small robot
Alien
Giant
Bee
Foreigner
Nervous
Drunk
Valley
Big Alien
Hoarse
You can also apply the listed effects for multiple times to generate tons of different effects for your voices.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.