Cut the best part of your audio song or MP4 video and save it as your Ringtone/Alarm/Music File/Notification Tone.

Make your own MP3 ringtones/Notifications/Alarms fast and easy with this app.

Supports MP3, WAV and most other music formats. This app is also a music editor/alarm tone maker/ ringtone cutter and notification tone creator.

How to use Mp3 Video Cutter and Ringtone Maker:

1.Select mp3/music from your mobile or from Recordings.

2.Select area to be chopped from your audio.

3.Save as Ringtone/Music/Alarm/Notification.

App Features:

Manually set the Start & End time(in seconds) by sliding

Option to Name the new cut clip while saving it.

Set the new clip as default ringtone or assign to contacts, using this editor.

Use this audio cutter free of cost and make the best ringtone ever from your old songs.

please email us if your device is not supported, we will try our best to support it.

please email us if your device is not supported, we will try our best to support it.

Support:

+ Email: bsoft2016@gmail.com

+ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/clip.cold/

+ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BSoft16

+ Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_4337-1EME469HAJS-OGTQ