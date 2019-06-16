X

video audio cutter for Android

By 302 Lock Screen Free

Developer's Description

By 302 Lock Screen

Cut the best part of your audio song or MP4 video and save it as your Ringtone/Alarm/Music File/Notification Tone.

Make your own MP3 ringtones/Notifications/Alarms fast and easy with this app.

Supports MP3, WAV and most other music formats. This app is also a music editor/alarm tone maker/ ringtone cutter and notification tone creator.

How to use Mp3 Video Cutter and Ringtone Maker:

1.Select mp3/music from your mobile or from Recordings.

2.Select area to be chopped from your audio.

3.Save as Ringtone/Music/Alarm/Notification.

App Features:

Manually set the Start & End time(in seconds) by sliding

Option to Name the new cut clip while saving it.

Set the new clip as default ringtone or assign to contacts, using this editor.

Use this audio cutter free of cost and make the best ringtone ever from your old songs.

please email us if your device is not supported, we will try our best to support it.

if you love this photo love locker application, please give 5 stars to encourage developers.

Support:

+ Email: bsoft2016@gmail.com

+ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/clip.cold/

+ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BSoft16

+ Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_4337-1EME469HAJS-OGTQ

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.1.9

General

Release June 16, 2019
Date Added June 16, 2019
Version 4.1.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping