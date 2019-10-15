X

vichat - gay video chat app for Android

Developer's Description

free video chat for LGBT (Gay, Transgender, Pansexual, Queer, Bisexual and Gender Noncomforming)

- LIVE VIDEO TALK with other LGBT people.

- MEET NEW GUYS around the world.

- SHARE your resources, opinions, and unique point of view.

- connect for FREE anytime, anywhere you are in.

Vichat' has someone for everyone: queer, anonymous, discreet, twink, geek, bear, daddy, leather, muscle, military, rugged, otter, bisexual, trans.

Click now & meet with other attractive guys.

Users who make a sexual action or offend others during the video chat may be restricted.

We are pulling for gay's love.

Nudity is strictly prohibited, your account will be banned.

What's new in version 2.7

