USB OTG Checker makes it very easy to test whether your phone is compatible with USB OTG devices. USB OTG or On The Go USB devices are devices that can be used on the USB port of your device via a suitable USB OTG cable.

If you are wondering if your phone or tablet supports usb on the go (otg), this is the right app to download. this app tests otg compatibility on mobile devices and on tablets. The device info given or displayed is to let you know if your device is otg compatible.

Features of this app include:

* Device otg compatibility check

* No fatal errors

* Multiple languages

* Global coverage

best usb otg settings driver connect with phone for android allows you to open and copy files from any USB mass storage device with a FAT32 or NTFS file system using the USB OTG port of your device, tablet or phone.

***OTG File Explorer FEATURE***

Audios:- You can manage all music and sound related files. (Supported file formats: mp3, ogg, flac, m4p, wav, wma and etc).

Application:- OTG File Explorer support application management like Uninstall applications, delete application and manage application like system app and user install app.

File Transfer:- OTG File Explorer support connect applications to Computer and You can access remote or shared storage like NAS and FTP server.

Images:- You can manage image and picture files in your storage. Image preview is available. (Supported file formats: bmp, gif, jpg, png and etc).

Documents:- You can manage all document files in your device. (Supported file formats: doc, ppt, pdf, and etc).

Videos:- You can manage all video files in your device. (Supported file formats: asf, avi, flv, mp4, mpeg, wmv and etc).

File Browser:- OTG File Explorer helps you manage all your files efficiently! With an intuitive interface, File Manager allows you to handle any file or folder whether they are stored in your device, microSD card, or cloud storage accounts.

Thanks for using this app, leave us your feedback and we will consider them for future updates!

Thank you.