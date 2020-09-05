USB OTG File Manager for android a new app to open and copy files from any USB Devices easy and fast.

USB OTG Explorer - OTG File Manager for Android allows you to manage files from any USB mass storage device with a FAT32 or NTFS file system using the USB OTG port of your device, tablet or phone.

USB OTG File Explorer FEATURE:

1-Application:- OTG File Explorer support application management like Uninstall applications, delete the application and manage applications like system app and user install the app.

2-Root File Manager (File Explorer) for advanced users to explore, edit, copy, paste and delete files in the root partition of phone storage for development purposes. Explore root folders of the system like

3-Images:- You can manage image and picture files in your storage. Image preview is available. (Supported file formats: BMP, gif, jpg, png and etc).

4-Audios:- You can manage all music and sound related files. (Supported file formats: mp3, Ogg, FLAC, m4p, Wav, WMA and etc).

5-Network File Manager Transfer files with FTP Server from phone to PC. All you have to do is open the IP address in the browser and all your files on the phone are easily accessible. You can also share files from your phone using Bluetooth, wifi direct other social networking apps, etc. You can also browse an FTP/ FTPS connection now.

7-Videos:- You can manage all video files in your device. (Supported file formats: asf, Avi, Flv, mp4, MPEG, WMV and etc)

8-File Browser:- OTG File Explorer helps you manage all your files efficiently! With an intuitive interface, File Manager allows you to handle any file or folder whether they are stored in your device, microSD card, or cloud storage accounts.

10-You can check USB status on one click.

