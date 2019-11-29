X

usb otg checker app for Android

Developer's Description

USB OTG Checker app Checker allows you to read USB OTG (On-the-go) flash drives otg pen drive, as well as card readers from your phone or tablet. All you have to do is connect the flash drive to an OTG Disk Ex allows you to read USB flash drives otg support software flash drive, as well as card readers from your phone or tablet.

All you have to do is to connect the flash drive to an OTG (On-the-go) flash drive cable then plug in the micro USB connector of your Android mobile, tablet, mouse or wifi adapter then open USB OTG Checker app you will see all files in USB drive and you can open files with your favorite app viewers or editors It Works well. Current support for the FAT32 disk format of flash drives in USB OTG Checker app.

OTG Disk Exr lets you read USB flash drives .as well as card readers from your phone or tablets. All you have to do is connect the flash drive to an OTG (On-the-go) cable then plug in the micro USB connector of your tablet, or mouse or wifi adapter then open this app you will see all files in USB OTG drive and you can open them with your favorite app viewers or editors. Current support FAT32 disk format of flash drives. USB OTG Checker app Note; Lite version limit single file size to 30mb, if you need to open a file larger than 30mb, please consider OTG Disk Ex-Pro.

After loading of the application, it is necessary to change USB OTG Checker app Checker operation mode for connection of an external disk, for this purpose it is necessary to press the USB OTG mode host button flash drive. USB OTG Checker app It is possible to connect an external disk or the USB stick further it wasn't made yet, and to press the Mount button then on the screen the attached devices will appear. For an output of more detailed information, it is possible to use the Mounted button.

You can: USB OTG Checker app flash drive

2.* Automatic mount. USB OTG Checker app

3.*Mount and Unmount drive with a single click.

4.*Full NTFS support USB OTG.

5.*exFAT support! USB OTG Checker

6.*Notification when drives mounted!.

7.*Load modules required automatically.

8.*Option to enable utf-8 mode.USB OTG Checker app flash drive

9.*Automatically open the mounted drive 10 Media scanner triggered on the mount.

You can check naw our more app like USB OTG Checker app or OTG File Manager.

Recent changes:

new version USB otg checker app fast and smart for you just enjoy it

Full Specifications

What's new in version 13.3.1

General

Release November 29, 2019
Date Added November 29, 2019
Version 13.3.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 7
Downloads Last Week 0
