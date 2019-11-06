X

universal remote control for all devices for Android

By Studio 2018 Free

Developer's Description

By Studio 2018

Supported Devices: TV, Set-top Box, Air Conditioner, DVD / Blu Ray Player, Projector, Home Theater, Car Audio, Hi Fi, Game Console, Digital SLR Camera, RGB LED.TV, IR decoder tool scanner to find your devlike Sony, Philips, Dynex, RCA, Emerson, Motorola, Verizon ...Climatic devices such as Carrier, Consul, Haier, Mitsubishi, Sharp, Voltas, Panasonicand many others supported in this application.A / C IR Scanner Tool to find your brand without common (marca).The option to start favorite remote controls.You can visit the support website or send us an email to help you add your device.This application is compatible with: universal pro remote control for Philips TV, universal pro remote control for Samsung TV, universal pro remote control for Thomson TV, universal pro remote control for TV Aiwa, universal pro remote control for Hisense TV, universal pro remote control for Vizio TV, universal pro remote control for TV Vizio, universal pro remote control for Panasonic TV, universal pro remote control for Akai TV, Pro universal remote for Sony TV, universal pro remote control for LG TV, universal pro remote control for TV Hitachi, universal pro remote control for TV FUNAI, universal pro remote control for TV max, universal pro remote control for RCA TV, universal pro remote control for television techniques, universal pro remote control for Sanyo TV, universal pro remote control for Sharp TV, universal pro remote control for Philips TV, Remote control for Sony TV Remote control for TV philips Remote control for TV Hitachi TV remote control aiwa Remote control for RCA TV Remote control for TV vizio Remote control for television techniques Remote control for Panasonic TV Remote control for Samsung TV Remote control for thomson TV Remote control for TV FUNAI Remote control for TV maxent Remote control for Hisense TV Remote control for TV Sanyo Remote control for Akai TV Remote control for Vizio TV Remote control for Sharp TV

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release November 6, 2019
Date Added November 6, 2019
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping