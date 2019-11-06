Supported Devices: TV, Set-top Box, Air Conditioner, DVD / Blu Ray Player, Projector, Home Theater, Car Audio, Hi Fi, Game Console, Digital SLR Camera, RGB LED.TV, IR decoder tool scanner to find your devlike Sony, Philips, Dynex, RCA, Emerson, Motorola, Verizon ...Climatic devices such as Carrier, Consul, Haier, Mitsubishi, Sharp, Voltas, Panasonicand many others supported in this application.A / C IR Scanner Tool to find your brand without common (marca).The option to start favorite remote controls.You can visit the support website or send us an email to help you add your device.This application is compatible with: universal pro remote control for Philips TV, universal pro remote control for Samsung TV, universal pro remote control for Thomson TV, universal pro remote control for TV Aiwa, universal pro remote control for Hisense TV, universal pro remote control for Vizio TV, universal pro remote control for TV Vizio, universal pro remote control for Panasonic TV, universal pro remote control for Akai TV, Pro universal remote for Sony TV, universal pro remote control for LG TV, universal pro remote control for TV Hitachi, universal pro remote control for TV FUNAI, universal pro remote control for TV max, universal pro remote control for RCA TV, universal pro remote control for television techniques, universal pro remote control for Sanyo TV, universal pro remote control for Sharp TV, universal pro remote control for Philips TV, Remote control for Sony TV Remote control for TV philips Remote control for TV Hitachi TV remote control aiwa Remote control for RCA TV Remote control for TV vizio Remote control for television techniques Remote control for Panasonic TV Remote control for Samsung TV Remote control for thomson TV Remote control for TV FUNAI Remote control for TV maxent Remote control for Hisense TV Remote control for TV Sanyo Remote control for Akai TV Remote control for Vizio TV Remote control for Sharp TV