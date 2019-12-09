Load a document and job is done.Desktop-grade tools are at your fingertips for text manipulation,change styles font and colors, insert or remove pictures , do optical character recognition with two taps. Resumes ,invoices and cover letters templates availables. Use paint option to sign.

Compatible with file :

-TXT

-DOC

-DOCX

-RTF

-ODT

-HTML

-PDF (reader)

-XLS (reader)

-PPT (reader and converter to PDF)

-JPG,PNG