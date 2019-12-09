Load a document and job is done.Desktop-grade tools are at your fingertips for text manipulation,change styles font and colors, insert or remove pictures , do optical character recognition with two taps. Resumes ,invoices and cover letters templates availables. Use paint option to sign.
Compatible with file :
-TXT
-DOC
-DOCX
-RTF
-ODT
-HTML
-PDF (reader)
-XLS (reader)
-PPT (reader and converter to PDF)
-JPG,PNG
