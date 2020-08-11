Sign in to add and modify your software
TWI Holy Bible full version for free download. TWI including in 2 systems, the system is offline and online version. This app was accessed for all ages and promoting religion.
TWI was compiled every Gods teaching with 66 chapters, including the Old Testament and the New Testament and all Testament. You can come in the word of God as you want.
TWI application will help you to close with God and full of blessing love. And make your day comfortable ever.
Function in the Alkitab Bible application.
Supporting in the offline version. (Read only)
Supporting in the online version. (sound description). You can use this version when you did not have time to read or you need to access to God in a busy situation, the TWI online version will help with teaching and described a story of the holy bible to you anywhere when you open in online. You will joyfully with sound, music and good story.
You can control any button by yourself.
Press to stop, next chapter or turn off the voice description ofthe sound button.
Share the love of God to your family, friend or who you love with social media.
Free download, not for sale.
. Free for all life.
TWI bible with 66 chapters of God teachings, including:
Gn [1] Genesis
Ex [2] Exodus
Lv [3] Leviticus
Nm [4] Numbers
Dt [5] Deuteronomy
Js [6] Joshua
Jg* [7] Judges
Rt [8] Ruth
1 Sm [9] 1 Samuel
2 Sm [10] 2 Samuel
1Kn [11] 1 Kings
2Kn [12] 2 Kings
1Ch [13] 1 Chronicles
2Ch [14] 2 Chronicles
Ez [15] Ezra
Nh [16] Nehemiah
Es [17] Esther
Jb [18] Job
Ps [19] Psalms
Pr [20] Proverbs
Ec [21] Ecclesiastes
Sn [22] The Song of Solomon
Is [23] Isaiah
Jr [24] Jeremiah
Lm [25] Lamentations
Ek*[26] Ezekiel
Dn [27] Daniel
Hs [28] Hosea
Jl [29] Joel
Am [30] Amos
Ob [31] Obadiah
Jn [32] Jonah
Mc [33] Micah
Na*[34] Nahum
Hk*[35] Habakkuk
Zp [36] Zephaniah
Hg [37] Haggai
Zc [38] Zechariah
Ml [39] Malachi
Mt [40] Matthew
Mr [41] Mark
Lk [42] Luke
Jh [43] John
Ac [44] Acts
Rm [45] Romans
1Cr [46]1 Corinthians
2Cr [47] 2 Corinthians
Gl [48] Galatians
Ep [49] Ephesians
Ph [50] Philippians
Cl [51] Colossians
1Th [52]1 Thessalonians
2Th [53] 2 Thessalonians
1Tm [54]1 Timothy
2Tm [55] 2 Timothy
Tt [56] Titus
Pl* [57] Philemon
Hb [58] Hebrews
Jm [59] James
1Pt [60]1 Peter
2Pt [61]2 Peter
1Jh [62] 1 John
2Jh [63] 2 John
3Jh [64] 3 John
Jd [65] Jude
Rv [66] Revelation