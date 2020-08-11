TWI Holy Bible full version for free download. TWI including in 2 systems, the system is offline and online version. This app was accessed for all ages and promoting religion.

TWI was compiled every Gods teaching with 66 chapters, including the Old Testament and the New Testament and all Testament. You can come in the word of God as you want.

TWI application will help you to close with God and full of blessing love. And make your day comfortable ever.

Function in the Alkitab Bible application.

Supporting in the offline version. (Read only)

Supporting in the online version. (sound description). You can use this version when you did not have time to read or you need to access to God in a busy situation, the TWI online version will help with teaching and described a story of the holy bible to you anywhere when you open in online. You will joyfully with sound, music and good story.

You can control any button by yourself.

Press to stop, next chapter or turn off the voice description ofthe sound button.

Share the love of God to your family, friend or who you love with social media.

Free download, not for sale.

. Free for all life.

TWI bible with 66 chapters of God teachings, including:

Gn [1] Genesis

Ex [2] Exodus

Lv [3] Leviticus

Nm [4] Numbers

Dt [5] Deuteronomy

Js [6] Joshua

Jg* [7] Judges

Rt [8] Ruth

1 Sm [9] 1 Samuel

2 Sm [10] 2 Samuel

1Kn [11] 1 Kings

2Kn [12] 2 Kings

1Ch [13] 1 Chronicles

2Ch [14] 2 Chronicles

Ez [15] Ezra

Nh [16] Nehemiah

Es [17] Esther

Jb [18] Job

Ps [19] Psalms

Pr [20] Proverbs

Ec [21] Ecclesiastes

Sn [22] The Song of Solomon

Is [23] Isaiah

Jr [24] Jeremiah

Lm [25] Lamentations

Ek*[26] Ezekiel

Dn [27] Daniel

Hs [28] Hosea

Jl [29] Joel

Am [30] Amos

Ob [31] Obadiah

Jn [32] Jonah

Mc [33] Micah

Na*[34] Nahum

Hk*[35] Habakkuk

Zp [36] Zephaniah

Hg [37] Haggai

Zc [38] Zechariah

Ml [39] Malachi

Mt [40] Matthew

Mr [41] Mark

Lk [42] Luke

Jh [43] John

Ac [44] Acts

Rm [45] Romans

1Cr [46]1 Corinthians

2Cr [47] 2 Corinthians

Gl [48] Galatians

Ep [49] Ephesians

Ph [50] Philippians

Cl [51] Colossians

1Th [52]1 Thessalonians

2Th [53] 2 Thessalonians

1Tm [54]1 Timothy

2Tm [55] 2 Timothy

Tt [56] Titus

Pl* [57] Philemon

Hb [58] Hebrews

Jm [59] James

1Pt [60]1 Peter

2Pt [61]2 Peter

1Jh [62] 1 John

2Jh [63] 2 John

3Jh [64] 3 John

Jd [65] Jude

Rv [66] Revelation