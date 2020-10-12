Join or Sign In

turtle adventures world run for Android

By S.H adventure games Free

By S.H adventure games

The turtle needs your help to escape the scary jungle and help the hungry turtle to collect food and weapons.

Lots of obstacles in the jungle and you have to help Turtle avoid the enemies and collect the servant to be super turtle Turtle Run Adventure The incredible racing game, the little tortoise is hungry, help the super turtle to find its food in this cold winter. Run the turtle without falling into the icy water and take all the pieces. Just tap the screen to blow up Ninja Turtle and get all the pieces of the super Ninja Turtle to make him happy. This racing game will be the best racing game with the best racing and jumping levels. It's a fun adventure game with the best graphics and the best music Turtle adventure world is simple adventure game with best graphics and sound effect. it will offer great fun to all aged peoples including kids. Defeat the enemies by throwing stones on them or by jumping on them. Enjoy this cute little turtle adventure game Our little turtle has to defeat all the enemies that sent by the cruel monkey and teach cruel monkey a lesson This adventure world has a lot of animals which will block the way of our turtle.

is a simple and addictive adventurous run game with simple game play. Our Turtle's family scroll have been stolen by enemies, our ninja turtle run and searching for scroll.

This Turtle run is one of best adventure game, and the best fun run game with good graphics and music.

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 9.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
