tpk player v2 is a complete user-defined Advanced IPTV solutions for live and VOD streams.

IMPORTANT ANNOTATION: You will need to enter your Username, Password and Server URL that is provided by your service provider.

App requirements:

- Internet connection of-course (at least 5MBs)

- No Need to Install IPTV Core

- No need to install Third Party Media Player

List of features :

- Built-in powerful player, No need to look for third-party player to support these formats

- Live and VOD Streaming

- Account info

- Very simple and user-friendly App

Disclaimer:

- tpk player v2 does not supply or include any media or content

- Users must provide their own content

- tpk player v2 has no affiliation with any third-party provider what so ever.

- We do not endorse the streaming of copyright protected material without permission of the copyright holder.