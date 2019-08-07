X

tpk player v2 for iOS

By Lucan Robinson Free

Developer's Description

tpk player v2 is a complete user-defined Advanced IPTV solutions for live and VOD streams.

IMPORTANT ANNOTATION: You will need to enter your Username, Password and Server URL that is provided by your service provider.

App requirements:

- Internet connection of-course (at least 5MBs)

- No Need to Install IPTV Core

- No need to install Third Party Media Player

List of features :

- Built-in powerful player, No need to look for third-party player to support these formats

- Live and VOD Streaming

- Account info

- Very simple and user-friendly App

Disclaimer:

- tpk player v2 does not supply or include any media or content

- Users must provide their own content

- tpk player v2 has no affiliation with any third-party provider what so ever.

- We do not endorse the streaming of copyright protected material without permission of the copyright holder.

Release August 7, 2019
Date Added August 7, 2019

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 171
Downloads Last Week 0
