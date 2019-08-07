tpk player v2 is a complete user-defined Advanced IPTV solutions for live and VOD streams.
IMPORTANT ANNOTATION: You will need to enter your Username, Password and Server URL that is provided by your service provider.
App requirements:
- Internet connection of-course (at least 5MBs)
- No Need to Install IPTV Core
- No need to install Third Party Media Player
List of features :
- Built-in powerful player, No need to look for third-party player to support these formats
- Live and VOD Streaming
- Account info
- Very simple and user-friendly App
Disclaimer:
- tpk player v2 does not supply or include any media or content
- Users must provide their own content
- tpk player v2 has no affiliation with any third-party provider what so ever.
- We do not endorse the streaming of copyright protected material without permission of the copyright holder.
