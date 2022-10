Developer's Description By SREngine

~ Nearby messaging without the Internet ~"tonari" means "nearby" in Japanese.You can send a message to nearby friends without an internet connection.Don't worry about sending your message to a server on the internet.Not only text message, but also photo can be sent.By "PASS CODE", your message may be shared by your friend only.*Note that this app doesn't have message storing function.[Usage]1. Turn on WiFi/Bluetooth.(This doesn't mean any internet connection)2. Launch the app.3. Enter a nickname.4. Enter "PASS CODE", 4 digits.5. Same procedure on another iPhone or iPad.