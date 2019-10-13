X

titan 2048 for Android

By Singkong Labs Free

Developer's Description

By Singkong Labs

titan 2048 is a advance version of 2048 number game. very addictive and fun number game puzzle.

this game is free and no need internet connection / offline to play

you are a scientist who developed a titan serum to make titan's squad with the objective to conquer the world.

collect all 10 type of titans from small to colossal titan size by combining same type of titan.

next, once your titans has formed it will automatically summoned to destroy the wall and many kind of object like ancient statue , castle until popular pop culture character statue.

there will be total 12 blocks ( 1 serum , 1 titan's cell and 10 titans ) until you can summon the last titans with the massive size and dynamite kicking power.

If you have any problem, please feel free to tell us.Thanks!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release October 13, 2019
Date Added October 13, 2019
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Free
Challenge your intelligence, vocabulary, and ingenuity by the legendary competitive brain teaser.
Android
Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Classic Words Solo

Free
Classic Words Solo is the number one word game to play against your smartphone or tablet (solitaire mode).
Android
Classic Words Solo

Plague Inc.

Free
Infect the world.
Android
Plague Inc.

Bejeweled Blitz

Free
Play the world's #1 puzzle game. Match three gems for 60 sparkly seconds of fun.
Android
Bejeweled Blitz

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping