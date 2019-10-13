titan 2048 is a advance version of 2048 number game. very addictive and fun number game puzzle.

this game is free and no need internet connection / offline to play

you are a scientist who developed a titan serum to make titan's squad with the objective to conquer the world.

collect all 10 type of titans from small to colossal titan size by combining same type of titan.

next, once your titans has formed it will automatically summoned to destroy the wall and many kind of object like ancient statue , castle until popular pop culture character statue.

there will be total 12 blocks ( 1 serum , 1 titan's cell and 10 titans ) until you can summon the last titans with the massive size and dynamite kicking power.

If you have any problem, please feel free to tell us.Thanks!