The thinkmoney Current Account is here to help you stay on top of your finances. You pay in your income, well keep money for your bills aside, and the rest is yours to spend.

And you can manage it right here on your phone with the all new thinkmoney app.

Use it to check your balance and transactions, see what payments are due for the next 3 months, take action if youre short for an important payment, send money in seconds, lock your card while you look for it, and so much more.

To add extra security, you need to have facial recognition, a fingerprint, or a passcode set up on your device. If you dont have security on your device, youll see the following message:

This application does not run on a device that is jailbroken or does not have a passcode set

If something doesnt look right, let us know using the feedback tool in the app. Your feedback will help us make the best banking app out there!

Happy banking!

July 1, 2019
July 1, 2019
0.35

Android
Requires Android 4.4 and up

24
0
