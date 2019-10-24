Personalize your phone with the rock ringtone wwe & theme songs that you can set as default ringtone, notification, alarm sound and contact ringtone.

the rock ringtones app features:

- Easy & does not requires internet to use.

- Set as default ringtones, notifications sound , alarm sound & contact ringtone.

- Make a list of your favorite ringtones and notification sounds.

- download the rock ringtones for free and share with your friends via e-mail or other Social media.

- set your favorite ringtone for incoming calls of a specific contact .

- this "the rock soundboard" compatible with 99% Android mobile & tablet device;

About The Rock:

Dwayne Douglas Johnson (born May 2, 1972), also known by his ring name The Rock, is an American actor, producer, and semi-retired professional wrestler. Johnson was a professional wrestler in the WWE for eight years prior to pursuing an acting career. His films have since earned over $3.4 billion in North America, making him one of the highest-grossing actors of all-time.

Don't forget to rate! It helps us keep the sounds coming!

Thank you very much!