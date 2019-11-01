X

the addams family wallpaper for Android

By Editorpro Free

Developer's Description

By Editorpro

The Addams Family Wallpaper collect many cartoon to the new animated film The Addams Family, best cartoon or game wallpapers can you make stunning images on your cellphone.

The Addams Family 2019 Wallpaper is a amazing Wallpaper cartoon FULLHD pictures as: Gomez Addams, Morticia Addams, Wednesday Addams, Pugsley Addams, Uncle Fester, It, Margaux Needler, Grandpa Frump.

An animated version of Charles Addams' series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family.

Features of film The Addams Family Wallpaper:

- cartoon to the new animated film The Addams Family, 2019 live wallpapers, Wallpapers every day automatically

- Download images for wallpaper in one click

- Compatible with phones and mobile devices.

- You can save or share the "the addams family values" on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest, Tumblr, Flickr, Stumble, Instagram or Line.

- Optimized use of the battery!

The Addams Family 2019 Wallpaper including:

- halloween with the new addams family Wallpaper.

- the addams family reunion Wallpaper.

- the addams family 3 Wallpaper.

- wednesday from the addams family now Wallpaper.

- the munsters and the addams family Wallpaper.

- The Addams Wallpaper.

- wednesday from the addams family now Wallpaper.

- Maleficent Mistress of Evil Wallpaper.

- Greener Grass Wallpaper.

- Abominable Wallpaper.

- cartoon wallpaper.

DISCLAIMER : This APP is made by film cartoon fans, and it is unofficial, This app contains images for which are believed to be in public domain. Please notify us immediately if you own rights and it will be removed!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1.0

General

Release November 1, 2019
Date Added November 1, 2019
Version 3.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 9
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping