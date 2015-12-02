X

taxie passenger for iOS

By QUp World LLC Free

Developer's Description

By QUp World LLC
taxie passenger is the latest state of the art booking app that connects you with a licenced Cab driver in real time.So lets enjoy great on-demand or pre-booked rides with no street hailing and no Surcharging !!Check out the apps features below:RIDE NOW OR LATER IN A FEW TAPS Book a taxi/cab with your smart phoneRequest a ride now or schedule one for laterTRACK THE CAB'S PROGRESS ON THE DEVICES MAPDriver and vehicles info fully displayed on the app screenFollow your driver and contact him as hes arrivingCREATE YOUR ACCOUNT USING YOUR CREDIT/DEBIT CARDYour fare will be charged at the END of the ride we will email you a receipt!You can pay by cash or credit /debit card your choice EFFICIENTLY MANAGE ALL TRAVEL HISTORYMake quick review on all your travelling receiptsReceive e-receipts via email anytime with 1 clickTo get more information about taxie passenger, please visit: www.taxie-birmingham.co.ukIf you have questions about this app or would like to provide feedback, please email us at: enquiry@taxie-birmingham.co.uk

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.2.0

Thank you for choosing our app. We take care of every user and strive to maximize their experience by making our app better on every update.Our next update includes remarkable bug- fixes and feature - enhancements at the highest level of reliability. Let's take your experience to the next level!

General

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added December 2, 2015
Version 3.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
iOS
Google Earth

Lyft

Free
Split the cost of a ride with friends.
iOS
Lyft

Uber

Free
Get a reliable ride in minutes.
iOS
Uber

Airbnb

Free
Access unique homes, experiences, and places around the world.
iOS
Airbnb

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping