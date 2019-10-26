This app is perfect if you are looking for a free audio & voice recording app that is easy to use and does not bother you with complicated settings. Carefully designed, it helps you organize your recordings into categories and share them with other people and other devices.

No matter whether it is about a lecture, an interview or a Spanish class - with this app all kinds of recordings can be played and sorted according to your criterias.

Features:

- Start with just one click

- Pause Key

- Manage your recordings in customized categories

- Share your recordings by email, bluetooth, etc. or save them as files.

- Set title and category before start

- Rename titles and categories

- Player includes visualization and search within recordings

- User interface supports multiple languages (Englisch, German, more are coming)

- MP4 (AAC) format

- Metadata tags on files are set

- Adds recordings to media library so they can be played in MediaPlayer

- For a small fee (in-app purchase) all ads can be removed.