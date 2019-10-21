X

tap tap ninja jutsu for Android

By Singkong Labs Free

the world of ninjas is under attacked, the demon clan is trying to attack all villages. The demon clan leader brings various kinds of ninja squad with terrifying demonic powers. it's your job to stop them with your ninja strength and ability

features:

* various types of ninjutsu such as chidori, rasengan, fire futon, elements of wind, air, soil

* monster / biju summoner, mecha six tailed fox, jigokudo the king of hell and many more

* awakened mode to strengthen and speed mode to speed up the ninjutsu attack

* chakra energy system bar to release Awaken mode and Speed mode also to call monster

* various types of opponents and bosses

* no internet connection needed / offline game

Release October 21, 2019
Date Added October 21, 2019
Version 1.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
