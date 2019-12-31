Once upon a time, this was the city we depended on, but now Armed thugs are rampant and giant monsters are hidden. There is danger everywhere, and fighting is happening all the time. Now we need your leadership. Call on the citizens to arm up, pick up the weapons at hand, launch a fight and take this city!

- The things you have to do are not that complicated, kill the monsters to get rewards, then upgrade your gear, arm yourself more powerful!

- Don't worry, you won`t fight alone, use your food to gather more people, and have a strong team. In this kind of environment, food means life!

- If you are unfortunate enough to meet a violent King Kong, or a chainsaw madman with a mask, don't be so scared, beat them, and take the city further! Anyway, it is nothing more than a horrible giant spider

- You can't occupy the whole city at once. You need some strategies, one by one, one step by step, and a plan.

- If you have taken a city with great pains, don't be too happy too early. The coastal city is still in full swing, the ice city is still rampant, and the situation in the desert city is even more terrible, they are waiting for your rescue!

Featured Play:

-Defeat monsters and seize supplies and buildings!

-Convene the citizens, work together and fight together!

-Upgrade your equipment with materials to improve your team's combat effectiveness!

-Occupy the building and establish a battle base!

-Summon the mighty giants and attack!

-Randomly generated BOSS brings you more challenges and rewards!

-Easy to understand, one-handed operation!