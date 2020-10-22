Combined with the measurement components from PRFTECHNIK including a Bluetooth module, the tab@lign app composes a wireless laser shaft alignment system for tablets and smart phones. The app is dedicated to standard shaft alignment including quick alignment checks on machines such as a motor-pump combination.

Equipped with the PRFTECHNIK patented single-laser technology, and offering a high system dependability, tab@lign delivers accurate and repeatable measurement results.

Key features include:

3 steps to alignment

Enter dimensions, rotate shafts and display measurement result.

Bluetooth communication

The PRFTECHNIK measurement equipment provides high-accuracy measurement data to the Android device through the Bluetooth module for a convenient data transmission.

Active Clock measurement

During shaft rotation, measurements are automatically taken at 3 sensor positions. A shaft rotation of only as little as 70 is required. The activated electronic inclinometer eliminates possible user error for intelligent and precise alignment.

Result and Live Move

Both horizontal and vertical coupling and foot results are automatically calculated and displayed. The graphics show the machine position and the arrows the necessary feet corrections. During Live Move, tab@lign monitors the horizontal changes live on the screen, continuously updating the adjustments.

Soft foot

Measure, correct and save soft foot results.

Reporting

Measurement results can be immediately shared via email in a clear single-page graphical report to facilitate and shorten the alignment cycle time.

In Demo mode, the app can simulate measurement scenarios using the mobile devices position sensor.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

This app requires the measurement components from PRFTECHNIK. They can be purchased separately at: http://www.pruftechnik.com/tabalign

For more information and technical specifications, please visit: www.pruftechnik.com/tabalign