Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

tab@lign for Android

By PRFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG Free

Developer's Description

By PRFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG

Combined with the measurement components from PRFTECHNIK including a Bluetooth module, the tab@lign app composes a wireless laser shaft alignment system for tablets and smart phones. The app is dedicated to standard shaft alignment including quick alignment checks on machines such as a motor-pump combination.

Equipped with the PRFTECHNIK patented single-laser technology, and offering a high system dependability, tab@lign delivers accurate and repeatable measurement results.

Key features include:

3 steps to alignment

Enter dimensions, rotate shafts and display measurement result.

Bluetooth communication

The PRFTECHNIK measurement equipment provides high-accuracy measurement data to the Android device through the Bluetooth module for a convenient data transmission.

Active Clock measurement

During shaft rotation, measurements are automatically taken at 3 sensor positions. A shaft rotation of only as little as 70 is required. The activated electronic inclinometer eliminates possible user error for intelligent and precise alignment.

Result and Live Move

Both horizontal and vertical coupling and foot results are automatically calculated and displayed. The graphics show the machine position and the arrows the necessary feet corrections. During Live Move, tab@lign monitors the horizontal changes live on the screen, continuously updating the adjustments.

Soft foot

Measure, correct and save soft foot results.

Reporting

Measurement results can be immediately shared via email in a clear single-page graphical report to facilitate and shorten the alignment cycle time.

In Demo mode, the app can simulate measurement scenarios using the mobile devices position sensor.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

This app requires the measurement components from PRFTECHNIK. They can be purchased separately at: http://www.pruftechnik.com/tabalign

For more information and technical specifications, please visit: www.pruftechnik.com/tabalign

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.415-HD

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.5.415-HD

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now